Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (aBNBc)

Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB (aBNBc) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB has a market capitalization of $95.01 million and $313,035.65 worth of Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $281.67 or 0.01692180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00572837 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.00 or 0.29838134 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB Profile

Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB’s official Twitter account is @ankr. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The official message board for Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB (aBNBc) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB is 280.71691688 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $27,284.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/earn/stake/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.