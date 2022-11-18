Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Down to $35.30

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.30, but opened at $34.22. Antero Resources shares last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 104,005 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 668,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 98.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,520,000 after purchasing an additional 511,656 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7,237.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 551.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

