Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by NFC Investments LLC

NFC Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 603,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for 7.9% of NFC Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $29,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.69. 57,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,422. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

