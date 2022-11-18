Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.04.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $105.28. The company had a trading volume of 191,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267,046. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average is $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

