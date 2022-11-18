Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $110.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s current price.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

AMAT stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

