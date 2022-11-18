Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMAT. Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.31.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $104.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 16.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

