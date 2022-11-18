Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$2.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.75-2.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.04.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $105.19. The stock had a trading volume of 185,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267,046. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $90.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.5% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

