Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ares Capital by 83.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ares Capital by 33.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ares Capital by 46.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 25,297 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.50 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

