Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,690,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 279,384 shares during the last quarter. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

