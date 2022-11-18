Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells C$535,000.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.50, for a total transaction of C$535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$535,000.

Todd Jeremy Ingledew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.75, for a total transaction of C$263,750.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.90, for a total transaction of C$519,000.00.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$50.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$49.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62. Aritzia Inc. has a 12-month low of C$31.67 and a 12-month high of C$60.64.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$525.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$452.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 2.1300002 earnings per share for the current year.

ATZ has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

