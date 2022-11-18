ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Acquired by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in ArrowMark Financial were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 237,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArrowMark Financial Price Performance

BANX stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.43 million, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.55.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

ArrowMark Financial Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.35%.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

