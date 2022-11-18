Artal Group S.A. Acquires New Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 16.7% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,220,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after buying an additional 538,353 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,038,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,888,000 after buying an additional 611,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.65.

BBWI stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.87. 214,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,995. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

