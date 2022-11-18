ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

ASE Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $6.30 on Monday. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.

Institutional Trading of ASE Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,085,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 275,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 623.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 546,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 471,090 shares during the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

