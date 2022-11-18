ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Raised to $665.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $510.00 to $665.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($840.21) to €615.00 ($634.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $684.15.

ASML stock opened at $589.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $241.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $466.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.29. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $2,736,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of ASML by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

