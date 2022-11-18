ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Raised to €700.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €650.00 ($670.10) to €700.00 ($721.65) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($754.64) to €745.00 ($768.04) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $684.15.

ASML Trading Up 2.1 %

ASML stock opened at $589.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $881.12. The firm has a market cap of $241.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

ASML Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

