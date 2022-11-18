Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Insider Hans Moebius Purchases 5,000 Shares

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) insider Hans Moebius bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $16,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,600.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Athira Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $15.20.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 720.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Athira Pharma Company Profile
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
