Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Insider Hans Moebius Purchases 5,000 Shares

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) insider Hans Moebius bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $16,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,600.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Separately, JMP Securities raised Athira Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 720.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

