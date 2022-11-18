Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.10-$14.90 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.
Shares of Atkore stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $123.53.
Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
