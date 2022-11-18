Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of AJG opened at GBX 168.06 ($1.97) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 173.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.13 million and a P/E ratio of 32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 154 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.29).
