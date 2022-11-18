Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at GBX 168.06 ($1.97) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 173.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.13 million and a P/E ratio of 32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 154 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.29).

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

