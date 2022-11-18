Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,062 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,127. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

