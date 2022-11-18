Atria Investments LLC Buys 6,140 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Chubb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Chubb by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Chubb by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.1 %

CB stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $211.25. 14,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,936. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

