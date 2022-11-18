Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.4 %

MNST traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $100.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,278 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,720. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

