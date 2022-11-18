Atria Investments LLC Has $10.87 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PRF traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $158.27. The company had a trading volume of 75,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,120. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.76. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $176.73.

