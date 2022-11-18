Atria Investments LLC Has $7.10 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 16.3% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ASML by 96.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,042,000 after buying an additional 41,283 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 100.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $38,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $589.80. 11,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,026. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $466.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

ASML Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($840.21) to €615.00 ($634.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $684.15.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.