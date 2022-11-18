Atria Investments LLC Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98. The company has a market cap of $255.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

