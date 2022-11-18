Atria Investments LLC Has $9.03 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,106 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.09. 11,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,027. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.07. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $49.61.

