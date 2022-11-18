Atria Investments LLC Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.2 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.53. 4,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,897. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.34 and a 200 day moving average of $229.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

