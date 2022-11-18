Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1,314.1% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paychex Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,174. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average of $120.68. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

