Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $135.17 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Audius has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,135,108,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,501,066 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

