Augur Price Hits $5.21 on Exchanges (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Augur token can now be bought for about $5.21 or 0.00031129 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Augur has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $57.35 million and $3.88 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002663 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00569870 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.85 or 0.29680168 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
