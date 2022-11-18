Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Senior Officer Buys C$33,349.75 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Scott Habig purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,349.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,349.75.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.77 and a 12-month high of C$26.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

