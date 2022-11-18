Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) shares rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55. Approximately 381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIAGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aurubis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €75.00 ($77.32) price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aurubis from €83.00 ($85.57) to €78.00 ($80.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Aurubis Trading Up 8.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Featured Articles

