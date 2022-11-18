Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.05.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $3.67 on Thursday, reaching $211.01. 18,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,877. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $331.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.98 and a 200 day moving average of $198.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

