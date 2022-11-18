Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $270.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.05.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK traded down $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $210.90. 20,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $331.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

