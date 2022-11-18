Auxier Asset Management Acquires 1,212 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.62. 23,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,632. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

British American Tobacco Profile

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

