Auxier Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Auxier Asset Management cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 221,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,424,043. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

