Auxier Asset Management Has $6.18 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.1% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $207.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,382. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.46. The firm has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

