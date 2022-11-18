Auxier Asset Management Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,496 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.43) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.66) to GBX 2,761 ($32.44) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.25) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.61) to GBX 2,922 ($34.34) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,127.13.

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,400. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

