Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.85 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and $126.74 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.80 or 0.00077000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00059459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000426 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022852 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005362 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,595,211 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

