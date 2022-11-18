Avalon Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avalon Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 48.1% of Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $81,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.29. 27,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,359. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

