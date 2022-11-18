AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 66.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 437.7% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $165.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

