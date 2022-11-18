Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 471,027.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after acquiring an additional 989,157 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 776,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after buying an additional 230,872 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after buying an additional 229,590 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,136.8% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 242,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,782,000 after buying an additional 223,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,291,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

AVUS stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.37.

