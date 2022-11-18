Avenir Corp Has $23.56 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Avenir Corp raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Universal Display comprises approximately 2.3% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $23,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

OLED stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,917. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $178.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

