Avenir Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Avenir Corp lessened its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up about 10.1% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avenir Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Markel worth $106,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Markel by 622.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,930,000 after acquiring an additional 51,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,259.66. 715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,173.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,246.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Markel

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.