Avenir Corp Sells 1,020 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Avenir Corp lowered its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 682,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,493,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,245,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

STWD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. 50,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,559. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $26.34.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.56%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.