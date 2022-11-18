Avenir Corp Sells 10,760 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Avenir Corp lessened its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies makes up about 0.6% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Avenir Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 83,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 99.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 63,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 32.6% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 254,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 62,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DCT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. 16,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,888. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

