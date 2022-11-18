Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Up 2.7 %

AVGR opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.53. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter worth $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the third quarter worth $768,000. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

