Avion Wealth Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,685.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $46,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.36. 5,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $879.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,875,513. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

