Avion Wealth Has $501,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of DVN traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.12. 144,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,696,398. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.08. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DVN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.