Avion Wealth Invests $36,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Avion Wealth acquired a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 35,524.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 144,229 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 13.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 49,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE X traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. 87,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,101,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.14.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.66%.

United States Steel announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.