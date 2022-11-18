Avion Wealth Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Avion Wealth bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,625,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nucor by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 975,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,870,000 after purchasing an additional 101,698 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
Nucor Stock Performance
Shares of NUE stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,029. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.48.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
Further Reading
